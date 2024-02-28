Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) shakes hands with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto while officiating the Grand General Soedirman National Defense Central Hospital (RSPPN) in Jakarta on February 19. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on February 28 conferred honorary promotion of four-star general rank to Defence Minister and retired three-star army general Prabowo Subianto.

While attending the 2024 Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI)-Indonesian Police joint leadership meeting at the military headquarters here, the President stated that the honorary rank was presented to Prabowo to commend his contribution to the nation's defence and security development.

He emphasised the honorary promotion is to commend Prabowo's contribution and to affirm his commitment to working for the people, the nation, and the country.

A four-star general is Indonesia’s second-highest military rank, usually held by the officer who leads the country’s military. Prabowo is the seventh person to be promoted to the rank of general in Indonesia since 1998. The decision to grant Prabowo the title of honorary general was signed on February 21.

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has declared victory in the first round of the presidential election in Indonesia after preliminary results were announced. Official results will be announced in March and the elected president will take office in October./.