World Thailand prioritises to handle informal debt Thailand will give priority to tackle informal debt to revive the economy, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin said at a press conference on November 28.

World New acting chairman of Indonesia’s anti-corruption body appointed Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 27 appointed Nawawi Pomolango as the acting chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

World Singapore’s manufacturing output rebounds after year-long slump Singapore’s manufacturing output in October surpassed market expectations with a 7.4% year-on-year rebound after a year-long slump, thanks to growth in the key electronics industry, particularly semiconductors, the country's Economic Development Board (EDB) has reported.

World Singapore: retired buses revived into luxury suites Twenty retired buses have been revived into luxury suits in Changi village in the east of Singapore.