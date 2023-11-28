Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano in the waters of Sunda Strait erupts on November 28. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano in the waters of Sunda Strait erupted on November 28, spewing volcanic ash cloud of around 1 kilometre into the sky, according to Indonesian authority.
The volcano's Observation Post Officer Anggi Nuryo Saputro said the eruption occurred at 6:29 a.m. (Indonesia time) for 130 seconds, with gray and black ash column heading towards the north.
In 2018, Anak Krakatau erupted, and triggered a tsunami that killed over 400 people and left thousands homeless./.