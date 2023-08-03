Infrastructure in Hanoi’s western districts prospering after 15 years of expansion
After 15 years of expanding the administrative boundary of the capital Hanoi (August 1, 2008 - August 1, 2023), urban infrastructure in western districts such as Hoai Duc and Dan Phuong has changed for the better. Many new industrial parks and high-rise apartments have been built, while the appearance of rural areas is increasingly modern.
A newly-opened link to Thang Long Boulevard in Hoai Duc district. (Photo: VNA)
Rural areas in districts are increasingly spacious and clean, with rural transport infrastructure becoming more synchronised. (Photo: VNA)
The intersection of Thang Long Boulevard and National Highway No 21 - the gateway between the centre of Hanoi and its western districts. (Photo: VNA)
Rural transport infrastructure in the suburban districts is increasingly synchronised. (Photo: VNA)
Many high-rise apartment buildings have been built in Hoai Duc and Dan Phuong districts. (Photo: VNA)