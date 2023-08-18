Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,946 VND/USD on August 18, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Society Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway to open to traffic on National Day The Nghi Son - Dien Chau section of the eastern North - South Expressway, implemented from 2017 to 2020, is being accelerated by investors and contractors so it may be opened to traffic on National Day (September 2), following directives from the Government and the Ministry of Transport.

Business Hanoi promotes OCOP products, handicrafts Products under the “One Commune-One Product” programme, handicrafts and other farm produce are being introduced at a week-long event, which kicked off in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Thach That on August 17.