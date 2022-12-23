At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The International Kitesurfing Festival 2022 took place on December 23 in Ninh Hai district of the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan.

The event featured a total of 70 kitesurfers from 15 countries across the world, including Italy, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Max ChoDivos Kikh from Russia won the first prize while the second and the third went to Le Hoang Phu of Vietnam and Miktria from Kazakhstan, respectively.

Phan Duc Hai Dang, another Vietnamese athlete, received the consolation prize.

According to Chairman of the Ninh Hai district People's Committee Tran Minh Thai, the international kitesurfing tournament aimed to popularise the locality’s advantage on tourism to domestic and foreign visitors.



Kitesurfing uses the wind with a powerful kite to pull the rider across the water. The event was organised at My Hoa Beach, which has a year-round wind that is perfect for this sport.



The festival is part of an international kitesurfing week which involves a wide range of activities, including a boat race, a women's beach volleyball tournament, a golf competition, a running race, a food festival, and a street carnival.



Ninh Thuan waters are considered a "paradise" for kitesurfing. This province has been chosen as the venue for domestic and international kitesurfing competitions such as the 2016 Kiteboard Tour Asia and Ninh Chu Kiteboarding Festival 2019, which attracted hundreds of international athletes from Russia, the RoK, Australia, the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands./.