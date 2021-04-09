The equipment have combined value of 50 million JPY (over 456,000 USD) (Photo: VNA) Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on April 9 presented a number of



The equipment include an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, a mobile digital X-ray machine, and a colour Doppler ultrasound machine, which have combined value of 50 million JPY (over 456,000 USD).



Addressing the handover ceremony, Yakabe Yoshinori, Head of the Japanese Consulate Office in Da Nang city, lauded the role of the



The Japanese official expressed his hope that the equipment will help the hospital improve the quality of its medical services.



He said that the hospital will use the equipment effectively to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance the quality of its healthcare services.



Since 2004, the JICA has implemented many projects to support the Hue Central Hospital, including a 27,243 USD project to upgrade infrastructure of the hospital and a project to improve the human resources quality for the health care system in the 2010-2015 period.



The same day, the Hue Central Hospital signed a cooperation agreement with Vinbrain – an AI software supplier in the health sector – which aims to increase the hospital’s IT application in its services./.

VNA