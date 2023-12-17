Japanese Prime Minister vows to promote economic cooperation with ASEAN
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote economic growth of both sides through boosting investment and people-to-people exchanges.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (front, fourth from left) and his spouse and delegation heads of ASEAN countries at the banquet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has pledged to cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote economic growth of both sides through boosting investment and people-to-people exchanges.
The Japanese leader made the pledge in his remarks at the banquet on December 16 for heads of delegations from ASEAN member countries to the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.
Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that PM Kishida also announced the launch of a new initiative for the next-generation auto industry, which aims at mapping out strategies that will enable ASEAN to maintain its position as the world’s hub of car production and export.
To further bolster its partnership with ASEAN, Japan will accelerate the exchange of young business leaders with the region.
The Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation is taking place from December 16-18 in Tokyo, which is considered an important opportunity to enhance the friendship and cooperation between the two sides./.