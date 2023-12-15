World Cambodia’s export turnover slightly rises in 11 months Cambodia exported nearly 20.5 billion USD worth of goods in the first 11 months of 2023, a slight increase of 1.2% year-on-year, according to a report released recently by the General Department of Customs and Excise.

World Indonesia, RoK shake hands in establishing e-bus ecosystem in Bali The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and the government of the Republic of Korea have agreed to cooperate to establish an ecosystem of electric buses to support public transport in Bali.

World Thailand's economy in crisis: PM Srettha Thavisin Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on December 13 expressed his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis, and said he felt “heavy-hearted” about the economic prospects next year.

ASEAN Economists cut Singapore’s growth forecast for 2024 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report on December 13 that economists and analysts polled in the quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters expect the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 2.3% in 2024.