Dr Tomotaka Shoji, Director of the Regional Research Division at Japan’s National Institute for Defence Studies under the Ministry of Defence, said “bamboo diplomacy” makes for interesting comparisons. Bamboo stems are very supple and will sway when the wind blows.

“Bamboo diplomacy” can therefore be understood as Vietnam having firm goals and directions in its policies, but being extremely flexible when it comes to practical application, and it can try to achieve its goals in a variety of different ways.

The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at a national diplomatic conference to realise the Resolution from the 13th National Party Congress in late 2021.

Dr Shoji believes that, Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” is a logical step in developing balanced relationships with countries. The diplomatic style of being “like a bamboo tree” adheres to Vietnam’s traditional diplomatic style, and is conveyed and expressed in a fitting manner./.

VNA