Business Workshop focuses trade frauds, FDI shift in woodworking sector The reality of export-import and foreign direct investment (FDI) shift in the wood industry in Vietnam were the main focus of a recent workshop in Hanoi. ​

Business PetroVietnam exceeds targets two months before year-end The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has exceeded its set yearly targets in terms of revenue, profit and state budget contribution two months before the year-end.

Business EVN told to stick to tiered pricing model Vietnam Electricity (EVN) should stick to its tiered pricing model, said researchers in a conference on this week in Hanoi.