Joint State Bank of Vietnam-IMFHigh-level conference
On November 10, the State Bank of Vietnam in partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held a high-level conference, aiming at facilitating exchanges of views and experiences among policy makers on the post-COVID world.
-
The Joint State Bank of Vietnam – IMF High-level Conference aims to facilitate exchanges of views and experiences among policy makers on the post-COVID world, and to come up with useful policy lesson learnt from countries in the region (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam Nguyen Thi Hong speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)
-
The conference aims to facilitate exchanges of views and experiences among policy makers on the post-COVID world, and to come up with useful policy lessons learnt from countries in the region (Photo: VNA)