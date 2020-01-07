More than 870 tonnes of More than 870 tonnes of rice will be provided for over 58,000 poor people in Khanh Hoa province (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

The People’s Committee of central Khanh Hoa province has agreed to provide over 870 tonnes of rice for more than 58,000 poor people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.More than half of the rice volume will be distributed to Khanh Son and Khanh Vinh mountainous districts, while the remaining will be allocated to Ninh Hoa township, Nha Trang city, Van Ninh, Dien Khanh and Cam Lam districts.The total expense for this activity is estimated at over 14 billion VND (603,700 USD), mainly sourced from the local budget.The provincial People’s Committee also allowed Khanh Vinh district to advance 1.2 billion VND from its budget to sell price-stabilising goods to locals in remote and disadvantaged areas during the Tet holiday./.