Handing over medical supplies and equipment to help Stung Treng prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. - Illustrative image (Photo: baokhanhhoa.vn)

The People's Council of south-central Khanh Hoa province has adopted a resolution giving in-principle approval to an investment project worth 15 billion VND (nearly 618,000 USD) to construct an office building for the Stung Treng provincial Military Sub-region’s headquarters of Cambodia.



Under the resolution, the project aims to strengthen solidarity between Khanh Hoa and Stung Treng, towards guaranteeing political security and border order in the localities.



Covering an area 1,260 sq.m in Stung Treng city, the project will be implemented by the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province in 2023 – 2025.



Khanh Hoa and Stung Treng have maintained cooperation and support programmes in terms of education-training, military, heath care and people-to-people exchange. The Vietnamese locality has provided scholarships for students of Stung Treng to study medicine and pharmacy in Khanh Hoa, donated medical supplies and equipment to help Stung Treng prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, and given free medical check-ups and medicine to residents in the Cambodian locality./.