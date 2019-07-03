Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

With Khe Sanh victory on July 9, 1968, Huong Hoa district in Quang Tri province became the first district in the south to be liberated.
VNA
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 - 14:18:00
