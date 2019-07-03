Wednesday, July 3, 2019 - 16:54:55

Politics

Khe Sanh victory 51 years ago

With Khe Sanh victory on July 9, 1968, Huong Hoa district in Quang Tri province became the first district in the south to be liberated.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Celebration of 24 years of normalization of Vietnam – US relations

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

Prime Minister Phuc's activities in Japan

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

PM witnesses signing of Vietnam-EU FTA, IPA

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival

PM Phuc attends Japan-Vietnam lotus festival

PM Phuc's activities on second day of G-20 Summit

PM Phuc's activities on second day of G-20 Summit

24th anniversary of Vietnam – US normalization of relations celebrated

24th anniversary of Vietnam – US normalization of relations celebrated

PM asks press to intensify fight against fake news

PM asks press to intensify fight against fake news

Commercial lobster farming on Binh Ba island

Commercial lobster farming on Binh Ba island

Others