Khen panpipes, a cultural icon of the Mong people
The Khen (panpipes), a traditional musical instrument, is likened to the soul of the Mong ethnic people in Mu Cang Chai district in mountainous Yen Bai province. The musical instrument plays an important role in the daily lives and cultural, spiritual, and religious activities of the Mong people, creating a unique feature in local culture.
A good panpipe must be made from durable wood that are good for the health and have essential oils and fragrances. (Photo: VNA)
There are no common standards for panpipe making, but it requires ingenuity, patience, and experience. (Photo: VNA)
A panpipe is decorated with wild peach bark. (Photo: VNA)
The panpipe is distinguished by its shape, structure, and sound. Its melodies are generated by both exhaling and inhaling. (Photo: VNA)
The panpipe is a passion for the whole family of artisan Thao Cang Sua in Sang Nhu village, Mo De commune, Mu Cang Chai district. (Photo: VNA)