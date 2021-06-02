Kon Tum lays martyrs’ remains to rest
Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district on June 2 to rebury the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The sets of remains were found in Attapeu, Champasak, and Sekong provinces during a search campaign in the 2020-2021 dry season.
Of the sets, two have been identified.
At the memorial service, Vice Chairwoman of the Kon Tum People’s Committee Y Ngoc expressed her respect and gratitude to the fallen soldiers and experts, who devoted their youth for the cause of national liberation and international solidarity.
Their sacrifice contributed to freeing Lao people from invaders and boosted Vietnam – Laos traditional friendship and solidarity, she added./.