Travel Quang Ninh mulls over seaplane route to Co To island The People’s Committee of Co To island district in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh is mulling over a seaplane route linking the island with the province’s Ha Long city.

Travel Vietravel Airlines launches new routes for summer demand Vietravel Airlines on April 22 opened a new route linking Hanoi and the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city, and reopened the route connecting the capital city and central Da Nang city to meet growing travel demand in summer.

Travel More trains operated to serve high demand during April 30-May Day holidays The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) said more trains are set to run on Hanoi - Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang routes to serve increased travel demand during the upcoming holidays of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

Destinations Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark is located in the northeastern province of Ha Giang. Its landscape is spectacular and unique with high mountains and deep canyons.