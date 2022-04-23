Kon Tum organises first hot air balloon festival
A hot air balloon festival is being held for the first time in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum from April 23-24 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).
Two-day hot air balloon festival expected to attract thousands of visitors (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) – A hot air balloon festival is being held for the first time in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum from April 23-24 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).
During the festival, 25 colorful hot air balloons are taking to the air, including three large ones to serve visitors.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Xuan Truyen said that through the event, Kon Tum wishes to introduce its typical cultural features to Vietnamese and foreign friends, boost tourism cooperation and development, and attract more visitors in the time to come.
The hot air balloon festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors.
On April 23, the province also held its tourism forum themed “Potential and Prospects for 2022”./.