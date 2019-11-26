Korean firm to develop 900-million-USD smart IP in An Giang
Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on November 26 had a working session with representatives from the industrial park (IP) investment promotion association of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on developing smart IPs in the locality.
Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh (R) hands over a certificate of investment plan for a smart IP project to Oh Se-young (Source: VNA)
Accordingly, the two sides will cooperate in building smart IPs to serve garment and textile, and metallurgy industries.
At the session, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh handed over a certificate of investment plan for a smart IP project worth nearly 900 million USD to Oh Se-young – a representative of the Korean Smart IP.
Oh said that An Giang has favourable conditions for developing smart IPs, especially its human and land resources, adding that the Korean industrial park investment promotion association has called on many Korean firms to invest in the province.
The RoK’s smart IPs will use advanced and modern technologies, meeting international standards and Vietnam’s regulations on environmental protection, he stressed.
Oh affirmed that with their experience and strengths in techniques and high-quality human resources, Korean enterprises are completely confident to become important and long-term partners of An Giang in its plan to promote textile & garment and light metallurgy sectors.
He hoped the provincial authorities would support Korean businesses in issues related to land and legal regulations, thus facilitating for their investment in the province.
Binh said An Giang always create the most favourable conditions for investors operating in the province.
The chairman called on more Korean enterprises to invest in An Giang in the time to come./.