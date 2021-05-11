Landslide leaves seven dead, one missing in Indonesia
At least seven people were killed and one went missing after a landslide at a West Sumatra gold mine, Indonesia’s authorities said on May 11.
The landslide scene (Source: see.news)Jakarta (VNA) –
Torrential rains triggered a landslide in South Solok district in West Sumatra province, inundating the mine with mud mixed with stones and debris.
Rescuers managed to save nine survivors from the mud and were combing the area to find the missing miner, said the local emergency agency head Fikri.
The disaster occurred just two weeks after another landslide hit the Batang Toru hydropower project in North Sumatra, killing 10 people. Three people were still missing when rescuers ended their search last week.
Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across Indonesia during the rainy season./.