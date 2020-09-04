Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
Farmer Hoang Van Chuc in Lung Than village, Chi Lang town harvests custard apple. The fruit is grown according to Vietgap standards. In 2020, the family's garden will be granted a certificate of OTAS planting area code. (Photo: VNA)
The custard apple fruit is then transported to the family gathering place for distribution. (Photo: VNA)
The custard apple fruit is planted on high mountains for the highest quality. (Photo: VNA)
Locals have come up with indeginous way to transport custard apple to reduce labor power. (Photo: VNA)
The custard apple is then sold in Chi Lang market (Photo: VNA)
For better quality, the custard apple will be put in foam boxes and delivered to other localities (Photo: VNA)
The Chi Lang custard apple will be applied electronic stamp to trace the origin. (Photo: VNA)
'Chi Lang' custard apple is classified and packaged in foam boxes for consumption. (Photo: VNA)
