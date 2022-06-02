Politics Defence Minister welcomes senior official from Israel Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang received Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, who is in Vietnam to attend the countries’ second defence policy dialogue, in Hanoi on June 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 2.

Politics Vietnam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue The 2nd Vietnam – Israel Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Hanoi on June 2 under the co-chair by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, and Major General (retired) Amir Eshel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

Politics Socio-economic issues on table at NA session National Assembly (NA) deputies will further debate the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 on June 2, as part of the legislature's ongoing third session.