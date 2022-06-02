Lao State Inspection Authority delegation visit Hai Phong city
A visiting delegation of the Lao State Inspection Authority made a working visit to the northern city of Hai Phong on June 2 to learn about the city’s socio-economic development, particularly inspection and anti-corruption work, as well as the settlement of complaints and petitions.
President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat (standing) addresses the meeting with Hai Phong officials on June 2. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A visiting delegation of the Lao State Inspection Authority made a working visit to the northern city of Hai Phong on June 2 to learn about the city’s socio-economic development, particularly inspection and anti-corruption work, as well as the settlement of complaints and petitions.
Welcoming the Lao guests, Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung highlighted the close relations between the city and Lao localities.
He cited as example that Hai Phong and Laos’ Vientiane and Oudomsay provinces regularly exchanged visits, hold working meetings to share experience, and promote cooperation in various fields, including education-training, agriculture, trade and transport.
Standing Vice Chairman of Hai Phong People’s Committee Le Anh Quan briefed the Lao delegation on the city’s inspection work and settlement of complaints and denunciations last year and in the first months of 2022.
He said the municipal authorities have intensified the reception of citizens and accelerated the handling of received complaints and petitions.
The city also issued anti-corruption plans and required agencies and sectors to strengthen the fight against corruption using such measures as asset and income declaration, administrative reform, popularisation of laws and increased inspection.
President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat expressed his hope that inspection agencies of the two countries will continue exchanging experience to further enhance the effectiveness of their work./.