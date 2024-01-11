Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (centre) attends a ceremony to launch 5G services which coincides with the start of Lao Digital Week 2024. (Photo: vientianetimes.org.la)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao Digital Week is underway in the Lao capital Vientiane, aiming to promote the use of innovation technology, information and communication technology (ICT), and digital technology in socio-economic development.

The event, which is organised by Laos’ Ministry of Technology and Communications, will run through January 14.

It features a diverse range of activities, including a high-level forum on digital development and transformation, and exhibitions of telecommunications and innovation products from startups in Laos and neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on January 10, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone urged technology and communication officials to improve macro-management to resolve economic and social problems by using digital technology.

It is necessary to change the mindset and adopt modern ways of working to stimulate the widespread use of digital technology for economic development, production and services, to create a stable economic base, he said.

The event is intended to popularise public understanding of the country's shift to modern industry and a digital economy. It also aims to boost the provision of products and services qualified to compete at regional and international contests such as the ASEAN ICT Awards 2024./.