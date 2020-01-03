Leaders extend congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 3 sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 72nd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2020).
The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also extended his greetings to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh cabled his congratulatory messages to State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin./.
