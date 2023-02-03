Politics Communist Party leads Vietnam to new achievements Amid global fluctuations and uncertainties, Vietnam has posted new achievements in terms of socio-economy, national defence and security, external affairs, and international integration thanks to the sound leadership of the Communist Party over the years.

Politics Communist Party of Vietnam - leader, companion of nation On February 3, 1930, nearly 20 years after leaving the country to seek ways for national salvation, Nguyen Ai Quoc (later known as President Ho Chi Minh) chaired a conference to merge three communist organisations in Vietnam into the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), marking an important milestone in the country’s history of national construction and defence.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations A Vietnamese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu attended the 57th meeting of the ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTO) as part of the ongoing ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023 in Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam to further contribute to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: ambassador Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s attendance at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMM Retreat) in Jakarta on February 3-4 will contribute to enhancing solidarity and consensus in the ten-member grouping, thus elevating Vietnam’s role and position in ASEAN and international forums, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.