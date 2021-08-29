Life in Nai Lagoon
Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.
-
Spanning an area of about 1,200 ha, Nai lagoon is one of 12 major coastal lagoons of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
-
Cage farming of fish, shrimp, crab and oyster on Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA)
-
Nai Lagoon secures livelihoods for local residents (Photo: VNA)
-
The poetic beauty of Nai lagoon (Photo: VNA)
-
A wide range of fresh seafood are on sale at Nai market. (Photo: VNA)