Logo for Dien Bien Phu Victory’s 70th anniversary approved
The logo for Dien Bien Phu's 70th anniversary. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on April 15 approved the logo to be used in all communications activities for the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.
The logo by designer To Minh Trang from Hanoi features double-stroke number 70 drawn in reverse, demonstrating the arduous process of overcoming all difficulties and the determination of Vietnamese people and soldiers to achieve the victory of Dien Bien Phu.
The strokes of the number 70 is multidimensional coloured to create a shimmering and magical visual feeling, expressing the entire nation’s joyful atmosphere for the victory.
In the background of number 0 is the symbol of Dien Bien soldiers in victory. The entire text part of the logo is blue, representing peace and the heroic Vietnam People's Army. It is also the typical colour of the northwestern mountains and forests.
On March 13, 1954, the Vietnamese revolutionary army launched the first attack against the French colonialists’ heavily fortified base of Dien Bien Phu, starting a 56-day historic campaign whose victory directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.
From May 1 to 7, 1954, the Vietnamese troops seized control over the fortifications in the east and waged a general offensive to decimate the entire military base of Dien Bien Phu.
At 5:30pm on May 7, 1954, the “To Fight, To Win” flag of the Vietnamese army was raised on the top of the command bunker of French general De Castries. By the midnight on the same day, all the French troops were captured.
During the 56 days of undaunted, brave, and creative fighting, the Vietnamese army and people created the Dien Bien Phu Victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”. The entire so-called “invincible” fortition of Dien Bien Phu was completely eradicated by the Vietnamese army and people.
President Ho Chi Minh affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu Victory was a brilliant golden milestone in history that directly led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina. It also created the foundation and conditions for the Vietnamese people to secure victory in the resistance war against the US, liberate the South, and reunify the country in 1975./.