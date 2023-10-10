An industrial park in Long An province (Photo: Long An e-newspaper)

Long An (VNA) – The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Long An withdrew 41 domestic investment projects and 26 foreign direct investment (FDI) ones with a total capital of 250 million USD in the last three quarters.



Accordingly, the revoked are long-delayed projects with activities not aligning with objectives, or those that have not reported investment activities.



In addition, the local authorities have conducted inspections of 58 other projects, including 19 in industrial parks; and issued 31 decisions on imposing sanctions against administrative violations related to planning and investment activities, with a combined amount of 2.1 billion VND.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut has demanded leaders of local departments and sectors, localities, and investors to continue to proactively coordinate to review and propose measures to handle long-delayed investment projects.



Dialogues with businesses must be arranged to remove difficulties and obstacles facing them, he said, noting that the biddings and bid invitations must be conducted transparently./.