Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has urged the Mekong Delta province of Long An to seize the new trend of agro and rural tourism during a working visit to the province.

Visiting some outstanding new-style rural and One Commune One Product (OCOP) development models in Long An on March 6, the minister said the province should promptly introduce breakthrough programmes to boost the agricultural economy.

He also encouraged the province to integrate agricultural training in school curriculum in order to create a playground and inspire the love for agriculture among students.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut said that the province has focused on intensifying hi-tech application in agriculture development while promoting eco and agro-tourism.

To date, the province has 77 products recognised as meeting OCOP standards, of which, 26 are rated four-star and 51 rated three-star./.