Long Coc tea hills turn misty as season changes
-
Long Coc in Phu Tho Province, 125 kilometers from Hanoi, comprises numerous hills covered in tea plantations. They look like upturned bowls placed next to each other. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
Long Coc is considered as one of the most beautiful tea hills in Vietnam. It is also an ideal place to chill and stay away from the bustle of the city thanks to the tranquility of the hills. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
The most beautiful photos of the hills are taken when the sun begins to rise and the mist rolls gently in. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
From this vantage point, one can see a countless number of green tea hills, teeming all around. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
Tea farming is an important occupation in Phu Tho and the main source of income for many locals. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
The tea hills are scenic, particularly in the morning, when they are shrouded in fog. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
A typical tea plantation in the hills of Long Coc measures around a hectare. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
-
The fog lingers around the top during the transition from autumn to winter. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)