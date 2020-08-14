Business Local rice exporters seek ways to enter EU Vietnam’s rice exports to the EU remain modest, at about 20,000 tonnes in volume and 10.7 million USD in value in 2019, accounting for a small proportion of the bloc’s annual average rice consumption of 2.5 million tonnes in the 2016-2020 period.

Business Early warning system on trade defence to be built The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an action programme to implement an early warning system on trade defence.

Business Construction of Vietnam-Thailand wind power plant underway Construction of the V1-2 wind power plant - a joint venture between the Truong Thanh Vietnam Group and the Thai-based Sermsang Power Corporation Public Company Limited - kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on August 14.

Business Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.