Vientiane (VNA) – Luang Prabang province of Laos has encouraged local businesses and residents to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, turning them into outstanding tourism experiences to attract more visitors.

Deputy director of the provincial Department of Information, Culture and Tourism Vongdavon Vongxayalath said that the move also aims at enhancing the development of the traditional crafts and specialties to generate jobs and improve local livelihoods.



An array of excellent business initiatives have been carried out, adding charm to the Lao locality. Among them, Luang Prabang Bio-Bamboo restaurant has impressed visitors far and wide thanks to its elegant bamboo décor and excellent dishes.



During January – September, Luang Prabang welcomed nearly 780,000 visitors, surging 121.49% year-on-year. Of the total amount, more than 600,000 were foreigners.



The province expects to attract more than 1 million tourist arrivals in 2023 and nearly 3 million in 2024 when the Visit Laos Year will be held./.