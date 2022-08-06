The district has targeted to raise the share of the tourism-service sector to 60% of the local economy, while agriculture will account for 30-35%, and industry-handicraft the remaining 5-10%.



The authorities plan to focus on completing the district's development master plan, which will serve as the basis to attract investment over the next five years.



To this end, the locality has built a new central market, and developed diverse and affordable homestay network, dining, and transport services meeting the demand of both locals and tourists to the island.



It is now making efforts to tap its tourism potential by conserving local relics, creating spiritual tourism products, promoting historical and scenic sites as well as protecting the environment with the construction of a waste treatment plant./.

VNA