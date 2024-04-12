Ilustrative image (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued hot weather warnings for 14 areas across the country, particularly in the states of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Sarawak and Sabah.



The affected areas are Langkawi, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Sik, Baling and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Gua Musang in Kelantan and the entire state of Perlis. Higher temperatures are also expected in Mukah and Telang Usan in Sarawak as well as Tuaran and Tenom in Sabah.



MetMalaysia said the heat wave will likely to persist for at least three consecutive days with temperatures ranging between 35-37 degrees Celsius.



Earlier on April 7, the department issued a heat warning nationwide, with seven areas predicted to brace for temperatures from 37-40 degrees Celsius for three days in a row and the remaining areas experiencing temperature from 35 – 37 degrees Celsius.

The hot and dry weather is expected to gradually easy by mid-April as the country is entering the transition period to the monsoon, the department said, adding that it will be accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds which might cause flash floods./.