Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2023 welcomes 9,000 athletes from all over the world including nearly 1,500 international athletes from 50 countries and territories. (Photo: viettimes.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang city in collaboration with the Pulse Active Company launched Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2023 at a opening ceremony at Bien Dong (East Sea) park on August 5.



The competition welcomes 9,000 athletes from all over the world including nearly 1,500 international athletes from 50 countries and territories, along with roughly 800 children joining in the 1.5km race.



The competition will comprise of a total of five races, including a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon, a 10km run, a 5km run, and a 1.5km Ronny Dash run for kids aged between 3 and 10.



To complete the distances, runners will pass through two of the most beautiful coastal roads in the city, including Vo Nguyen Giap and Nguyen Tat Thanh. They will be able to explore famous local tourist spots such as Dragon Bridge, Han River, Son Tra Peninsula, and Marble Mountains.



All distances meet the standards of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).



Winners of the 42km and 21km races will thereby earn slots to participate in the Kuala Lumpur Marathon in Malaysia in late September. The fastest male and female Vietnamese athletes competing in the full marathon category will win slots to the Sydney Marathon. In addition, the top 15 athletes in the distances will receive honourary gifts from the organisers./.