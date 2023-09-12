World Indonesia mulls importing rice from many countries Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on September 11 that the country is eyeing rice imports from India and China to meet the rising domestic demand.

World Thailand urges tuberculosis screening to prevent spread In an attempt to prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in the community, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging the public to get screened for the disease, especially individuals with underlying medical conditions.

World Mekong-Lancang countries reach agreement on dam operation data sharing Senior officials from the six Mekong countries have endorsed recommendations of the first phase of the Joint Study between the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Mekong Lancang Cooperation (MLC) to pave the way for better information sharing about reservoir operations on the Mekong’s water flow and water release, as well as practical solutions to mitigate and adapt to impacts.

World ASEAN-Australia economic cooperation expected to grow further Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow of the Asia Institute under the University of Melbourne, has highlighted economic cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia in her recent article published on the website The Conversation.