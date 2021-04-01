Masan Group targets up to 4.42 billion USD in net revenue this year
The Masan Group Corporation (MSN) plans to earn 92 trillion - 102 trillion VND (3.99 billion - 4.42 billion USD) in net revenue this year, a year-on-year increase of 19-32 percent, heard a conference on April.
The corporation also aims for 2.5 trillion - 4 trillion VND in net profit after tax post minority interest (NPAT Post MI), up 103 percent - 224 percent against 2020, the shareholders’ meeting of MSN and its two subsidies - Masan Consumer Holdings (MCH) and Masan Meatlife (MML) - in Sapa town in northern Lao Cai province was told.
Masan’s five-year plan is to develop a winning model to serve 30-50 million consumers and unlock significant value for its consumer value chain, Chairman Nguyen Quang Dang told the meeting.
This means consumers will pay 5-10 percent less for essential goods while manufacturers, agricultural producers, and retail franchisees will make 5-10 percent more profit compared to present, he said.
Meanwhile, Masan Group CEO Danny Le introduced a strategic roadmap to build “Point of Life” (POL), a one-stop-shop that provides essential goods and services online. The platform is expected to serve 30-50 million consumers.
Masan established The CrownX last year, a leading integrated consumer-retail platform that consolidates Masan’s interests in MCH and VinCommerce.
The second-largest consumer business in Vietnam by revenue, The CrownX targets generating 8 billion USD in net revenue by 2025 and earning 10 percent of its revenue online, CEO Truong Cong Thang said.
MSN posted consolidated net revenue of 77.21 trillion VND and NPAT Post MI of 1.234 trillion VND in 2020, year-on-year increases of 106.7 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively./.
