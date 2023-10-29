Representatives from the Sai Gon Newport Corporation and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP)n sign a cooperation document. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City-based Saigon Newport Corporation held a workshop to seek measures to strengthen connectivity and develop Vietnam – Cambodia logistic service route on October 28 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



The event, held within the framework of the Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Economic Production Exhibition 2023 (VIDEX 2023) in Phnom Penh from October 25-29, brought together over 150 representatives from agencies, associations, and businesses from Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand plus over 400 businesses participating online.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang affirmed it is a valuable opportunity for delegates and businesses of Vietnam and Cambodia to discuss, and share experience, as well as propose solutions to develop logistics activities between the two countries, contributing to boost their economic cooperation in the coming time.



Bui Van Quy, Deputy General Director of the Sai Gon Newport Corporation and President of the ASEAN Ports Association, highlighted that Cambodia, with the "golden" position in the Mekong River sub-region and a convergence point on the East-West economic corridor, boasts many opportunities to become a regional logistics hub.



With the advantage of waterway connection through the Mekong River system, and road routes and bordergates connecting Vietnam and Thailand, Cambodia has much potential to develop logistics services in the region, thus contributing to socio-economic development of Cambodia in particular and the Mekong sub-region in general.



In 2022, the output of goods transported by the waterway, which is considered a "green transport solution" connecting Vietnam and Cambodia via the Mekong River, reached more than 394,000 TEU, Quy said, highlighting logistics activities on the Vietnam - Cambodia route in his company’s strategy to expand and develop in Cambodia as well as other regional countries.



At the workshop, participants were informed about the current situation, potential, advantages, and logistics connectivity and development solutions between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Within the framework of the event, a cooperation document was signed between the Sai Gon Newport Corporation and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), along with many others reached between Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses./.