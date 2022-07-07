Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao women's union delegation visits Quang Nam A delegation of the Lao Women's Union led by its President Inlavanh Keobounphan paid a friendly visit to the central province of Quang Nam on July 5-6.

Politics Russia always one of leading important partners of Vietnam: FM Russia is always one of the most important partners in Vietnam's foreign policy, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during their talks in Hanoi on July 6.

Politics Vietnam treasures and wants to deepen ties with Russia: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Hanoi on July 6, during which the PM affirmed that Vietnam has attached great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and wanted to deepen and make the bilateral cooperative ties more effective in all spheres.