At the event (Photo: baobinhduong.vn)

Binh Duong (VNA) – A dialogue with Singaporean firms and “Meet Singapore 2023” took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 11.



The event was co-chaired by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh and Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Roy Kho.



So far this year, Binh Duong has attracted a total of 1.47 billion USD in foreign direct investment. To date, it has recorded 4,211 projects from 65 countries and territories, with a total investment capital of 40.3 billion USD. Singapore ranks fifth in terms of the number of projects, with 294 valued at 5.4 billion USD.



Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Pham Trong Nhan updated firms about tax incentives and investment opportunities in the locality.



Representatives from departments and agencies answered questions regarding solar power, issuance of labour permits, value-added tax, and other issues.



Minh committed to efforts to improve the business environment and create favourable and transparent conditions with the goal of simplifying administrative procedures to the maximum extent possible.



The province is giving priority to infrastructure, particularly in transportation, electricity, water and environment treatment, to facilitate sustainable development, he said, adding that local leaders always stand side by side with foreign investors.



On the occasion, he thanked foreign investors for accompanying the province during the past more than 26 years of development./.