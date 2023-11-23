Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – A total of 5,766 new enterprises were established in the southern province of Binh Duong in the first 10 months of this year with a total registered capital of 43,155 billion VND, an increase of 3.6% in number and 21.9% in capital compared to the same period last year.



According to the province’s Department of Planning and Investment, in the period under review, the total domestic investment capital in the province increased to nearly 75.77 trillion VND (3.2 billion USD).



So far, there have been 64,975 domestic enterprises registering to operate in Binh Duong with a total registered capital of 706,335 billion VND.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh said that increased domestic investment capital contributes to improving the province’s resilience and shows dynamism and high adaptability of the business to market challenges.

Over the past time, the province has always committed to continuing to create an attractive and open investment environment for businesses.



According to the Binh Duong Import-Export Association, the increase in domestic investment is a good sign for the economy of Binh Duong in particular and of the country in general.



The province is striving for an export turnover of 31.8 billion USD and an import turnover of 23.1 billion USD this year, down 7.3% and 7% respectively compared to those in 2022./.