Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Phu Yen officials back Party chief’s personnel instructions Voters, officials and Party members in the south-central province of Phu Yen have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s personnel instructions, saying they will be further elaborated at meetings of all-level Party committees and organisations, and socio-economic organisations, and among the public in the locality.

Politics HCM City, Chile’s capital explore cooperation opportunities A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai held a working session with Manuel Gallardo Soto, Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, within the framework of a working visit to Chile.

Politics Top legislator asks for higher operational efficiency of NA deputy delegations National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked NA deputy delegations to continue increasing their working capacity and enhancing their operational efficiency while delivering a speech at a conference hosted by the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on March 28 to review operations of NA deputy delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023 and launch tasks for 2024.