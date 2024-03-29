Meeting looks into draft NA resolution for facilitating Nghe An’s development
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting between the NA’s Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee on March 29, with a focus on a draft NA resolution for continuing to implement the Politburo’s resolution on this central province’s development.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting between the NA's Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee on March 29. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event in Hanoi, the top legislator noted that on July 18, 2023, the Politburo issued Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW on the building and development of Nghe An by 2030, with a vision to 2045. With a long-term mindset and vision, this resolution serves as an important political basis for the Government to submit a draft resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for Nghe An’s development to the NA for consideration and approval.
Agreeing on the necessity for releasing a new resolution of the NA alongside the Politburo’s resolution, officials discussed the political and legal bases and the time for issuance, along with the draft policies to be proposed.
They stressed that the draft resolution must adhere to Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW to include specific mechanisms and policies for maximising the province’s potential and advantages, and boosting comprehensive and focus-driven development. Those policies also need to enable socio-economic development breakthroughs and have their reasonableness and feasibility ensured.
Chairman Hue asked the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs to work with the Ministry of Justice and the Government to propose the NA Standing Committee include this draft resolution in the parliament’s law and ordinance building programme so that it could be submitted to the NA at the coming seventh session.
He also requested the Nghe An Party Committee’s Standing Board to take in opinions raised at the meeting to perfect draft mechanisms and policies, which should increase resources, enhance decentralisation, tackle local bottlenecks, and facilitate development breakthroughs./.