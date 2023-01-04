Travel Good start for HCM City's tourism sector The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 3 announced that the locality welcomed roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, earning more than 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD).

Travel First Da Lat hot air balloon festival fascinates visitors Local people in and visitors to Da Lat city in the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong have had the chance to enjoy the famous tourist site from above on hot air balloon trips.

Travel Quang Ninh a popular destination during New Year holidays The northeastern province of Quang Ninh welcomed more than 106,000 visitors, earning about 230 billion VND (nearly 9,800 USD) during the three-day New Year holiday from December 31, 2022, to January 2, 2023, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.