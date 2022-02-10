Business Programme to support private firms in sustainable business development Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving a programme to support private enterprises in sustainable business development in the 2022-2025 period.

Business Infographic Rising consumer demand drives up CPI in January The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January posted a year-on-year rise of 1.94 percent and inched up by 0.19 percent compared to the previous month, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO)

Business HCM City wholesale markets see rapid increase in supply The volume of foodstuffs pouring into Ho Chi Minh City’s wholesale markets has been increasing rapidly in recent days and prices are mostly steady.

Business Sixteen banks cut over 21.2 trillion VND for pandemic-hit customers Sixteen commercial banks cut over 21.24 trillion VND (936 million USD) of loan interest for COVID-19-hit customers from July 15 to December 31, 2021, surpassing their commitment by 5.13 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported on February 9.