World Jakarta to remain economic hub after Indonesia moves capital city Indonesia's parliament on March 28 designated a special status for Jakarta, keeping the metropolis as the country's economic epicentre, as the Southeast Asian country is planning to move the capital city to Borneo island.

World Smartphone scams alarming in Thailand Whoscall, the leading app to identify unknown callers and prevent smartphone scams, revealed that scam attempts in Thailand increased strongly in 2023.

World Thailand at risk of facing prolonged hot weather A Thai academic has said if the Paris agreement on climate change is not enforced effectively, Southeast Asia could be hit harder by heat waves than other regions and Thailand can face extremely hot weather for up to 220 days a year in about 20 years.