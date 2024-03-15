Mini Thailand Week to take place in Quang Ninh this month
High-quality products of Thailand will be showcased at Mini Thailand Week 2024 in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 28 to 31.
Illustrative image (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – High-quality products of Thailand will be showcased at Mini Thailand Week 2024 in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 28 to 31.
The fair, following the previous events in 2022 and 2023, will be organised at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Centre by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Office at the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (VINEXAD)
With 74 booths, the fair will display a wide range of products, including food and beverages, health and beauty care products, apparel, household appliances, gifts and decorations, pet food, and tourism services.
It will also feature booths of the Thai Embassy, the Thai Investment Promotion Agency’s Hanoi office, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Ho Chi Minh City office, which will also introduce the Thai culture to visitors.
Visitors to the event will have a chance to learn about the Thai culture, try the country’s typical dishes made by the restaurants granted the Thai SELECT certificate, and receive gifts.
Apart from promoting business-to-consumer sale, the Mini Thailand Week 2024 also aims to boost business-to-business partnerships to develop trade and investment ties between Thailand and Quang Ninh as well as Vietnam at large./.