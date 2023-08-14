(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has requested relevant units to strengthen solutions to meet the traveling demand of passengers and ensure traffic order and safety during the coming National Day holiday.

Vietnam will have a four-day holiday from September 1-4 to celebrate National Day (September 2).

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) was assigned to urge local departments of transport to direct transport businesses to follow regulations on fares and publicise their ticket prices.

Relevant units were asked to keep an eye on the safety conditions of vehicles and drivers before departure. Hotlines should be available to receive traffic complaints.

Traffic infrastructure will be checked, including signals, warning signs and equipment in places with a high risk of traffic accidents.

More traffic police should be deployed to ensure smooth traffic circulation, especially routes from/to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, national highways, key traffic hubs and tourist attractions, build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll gates and construction sites which often suffer congestion, the ministry said.

As for the aviation sector, the MoT requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to direct relevant agencies to enhance security control and flight safety.

Airlines need to devise plans to increase flights during the peak time, adjust flight schedules to avoid delays or cancellations as well as strictly implement regulations on prices and publicise air fares.

The ministry ordered airports prepare human resources and equipment serving for security screening and luggage return for passengers to prevent congestion.

The Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration was asked to coordinate with the maritime port authorities to take measures to ensure safety and meet the travel needs of people.

Local transport departments should intensify inspections, especially the observance of regulations relating to life-saving equipment and the number of people on board as well as firefighting equipment, the MoT said./.