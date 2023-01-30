Culture - Sports Lung Tung festival opens in Lai Chau province Thai ethnic people in Than Uyen district, the northern province of Lai Chau, held their traditional new year festival of Lung Tung (Going to the field) on January 29, drawing crowds of local residents and visitors.

Hoa Binh's Khai Ha festival thrills visitors The 2023 Khai ha (going down to the field) festival, the biggest traditional folk event of the Muong ethnic group in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh, took place at the provincial level for the first time from January 27 – 29 (the sixth to eighth day of the lunar new year).

Tay minority people in Tuyen Quang celebrate spring festival The Long Tong (going to the field) Festival opened in Chiem Hoa district of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on January 29 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.