Miss Tourism World candidates impressed by Moc Chau’s landscape
Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 have spent November 23 and 24 in the northern province of Son La’s Moc Chau district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.
During the trip, they joined filming sessions to make video clips promoting the local destinations such as the Moc Chau Island tourist area, a pine forest in Ang village, green tea fields, the 632m Bach Long glass bridge, and the 7,000m2 Chim Than cave.
With their trip in Son La lasting until November 26, the 71 beauties from around the world will also tour the districts of Van Ho, Quynh Nhai and Son La city to engage in cultural activities of the communities.
Rosalia Bobbink from the Benelux region said this is the first time she has come to Son La and is very impressed with the local natural landscape and culture.
The province is among the five heritage regions earmarked for the contestants to visit and experience. The remaining destinations are Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, and Vinh Phuc.
The final night of Miss Tourism World 2022, themed “Bringing the World to Vietnam”, will be held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 3.
The beauty pageant started in 1991, becoming one of the five largest of its kind in the world. It is expected to help popularise the host country's tourism./.