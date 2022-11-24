Travel Binh Thuan plans wide range of activities in Visit Vietnam Year 2023 The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be hosted by the south central province of Binh Thuan with a wide range of activities under the theme of “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”.

Travel Miss Tourism World contestants promote Son La tourism Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 on November 23 came to Bac Au village in the northern province of Son La’s Van Ho district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.

Travel Thanh Hoa seeks to lure visitors to nature reserves, national parks Authorities and management boards of nature reserves and national parks in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa have full tapped available advantages and mapped out plans to promote tourism development in the locality.

Travel Ba Ria-Vung Tau eyes breakthroughs for tourism development With a coastline of more than 300km with beautiful sandy beaches and renowned Con Dao archipelago, the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has many strengths to develop a brand of sea and island tourism.