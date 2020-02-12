Mong Cai city helps Chinese neighbour with medical equipment
At talks between authorities of Mong Cai and Dongxing (Source: VOV)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of Mong Cai city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on February 12 presented medical equipment to China’s bordering Dongxing city to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The assistance includes 30,000 masks, 5,000 pairs of glove and 500kg of disinfectants.
Earlier on February 9, Vietnam sent medical equipment and supplies to China to help with the work.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society has also donated medical supplies worth 100,000 USD to China.
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 10:30 on February 12, a total of 45,170 cases of Covid-19 infection had been recorded in 28 countries and territories worldwide, of which 44,653 were in China.
The death toll had reached 1,115, with 1,113 in mainland China, one in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong (China).
Among the 15 confirmed cases in Vietnam, six have recovered. The latest patient, who is also the youngest recorded so far, is a three-month-old baby from Vinh Phuc’s Binh Xuyen district./.