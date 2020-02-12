Society Sai Gon river bus fails to attract regular commuters The Sai Gon river bus, launched with fanfare two years ago in Ho Chi Minh City, has not proved to be popular with commuters.

Society Programme launched to support organic farming, ecotourism in Mekong Delta A technical cooperation programme was launched on February 11 to support the development of organic farming systems and agro-ecotourism in small-scale communities in southern localities of the Mekong Delta.

Society Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruise The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with the novel coronavirus (NCoV) in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.