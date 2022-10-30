More efforts to be made for larger coverage of Vietnamese products
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to design more plans to effectively implement the campaign of encouraging Vietnamese to prioritise Vietnamese products, while speeding up administrative reform to gain public confidence, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.
Visitors at the festival (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to design more plans to effectively implement the campaign of encouraging Vietnamese to prioritise Vietnamese products, while speeding up administrative reform to gain public confidence, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.
Speaking at the launch of the "Identifying Vietnamese goods" programme in 2022 and a festival themed "Pride of Vietnamese goods - The essence of Vietnamese goods" in Hanoi on October 29, Hai said that fluctuations in the global market have seriously affected the production and distribution chains of the world and Vietnam.
However, Vietnamese products have proved vitality and an important role in the domestic market in the period, he said.
Growth in goods retails has been a spotlight of the domestic economy, he said, attributing the result to the campaign of calling on Vietnamese people to use Vietnamese products launched by the Politburo 13 years ago.
In the campaign, the MoIT is tasked to implement programmes to strengthen the Vietnamese products' identification nationwide, he said.
MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai addresses the event (Photo: VNA)The official said that this year, the programme will have new features with direct interactions between producers and distributors and between businesses and consumers, as well as activities to honour outstanding products.
Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, hailed the performance of the MoIT in popularising Vietnamese high-quality products and trademarks.
Highlighting the significance of the campaign, she noted that over the past 13 years, the percentage of Vietnamese products in the domestic distribution system has been raised to 80-90% and over 60% at traditional markets.
In the coming time, the campaign will be associated with a project to boost the development of the domestic market in the 2021-2025 period.
Along with policies to speed up the recovery and development of production and business activities, measures will be rolled out to support firms to build and protect their trademark and carry out digital transformation to bring their products to consumers through the e-commerce channel.
At the ceremony, leaders of the MoIT and delegates also launched a movement to build an ecosystem of businesses producing and trading Vietnamese products./.